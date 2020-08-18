Advertisement

Locals choose from Mississippi state flag options

The top 5 flag designs.
The top 5 flag designs.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The flag commission has chosen its top five flag designs but only one will officially fly as the next Mississippi state flag. The commission will narrow it down to one design next month, but residents in our area say they already have their top pick in mind.

Resident Jud Gartman chose Flag #1.

“The reason is it’s got ‘In God We Trust,’ said Gartman. “All of them do but you just can’t see it, that one stands out more.”

Resident Tatsie Brown chose the same option because of its resemblance to the American Flag.

“It’s a beautiful similarity and I love it,” said Brown.

The State Flag Commission will meet only once more before submitting a final flag design to state leaders.

A resident told Newscenter 11 why she favors option #3.

“I feel like it’s the most unique. It shows our state flower as well and I really do appreciate that.”

After a design is chosen, Mississippi residents will be able to vote for or against it in November at the polls.

If a majority of voters aren’t in favor of the chosen design, the entire flag selection process will start all over and the next flag vote would be in 2021.

