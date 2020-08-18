Advertisement

Looking for a career? MDOC may want you

Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is planning a mass hiring of probation and parole agents and correctional officers. The agency is advertising for applicants this week.

Commissioner Burl Cain has adopted a process that speeds hiring. MDOC says over 60 correctional officers have been hired since June 1.

“If you want a job, we have one for you,” said Cain. “These are good, stable jobs that will enable you to provide for yourself and your families, and these are exciting jobs where you can help us ensure the safety of our state. These are jobs for the future.”

Applicants for the probation/parole agent positions must apply through the Mississippi State Personnel Board, which will forward the lists to the department to conduct interviews simultaneously across the state. Interviews could begin as soon as three weeks from the advertisements going out this week, with qualified applicants being hired as soon as the following weekday.

“You can be on the payroll the day after we hire you,” said Cain. “You won’t have to wait long for a paycheck after you have started working.”

Starting pay for a probation/parole agent is $37,185 and for a probation/parole agent trainee is $31,567.82. The starting pay for a correctional officer trainee is $27,149. Commissioner Cain asked that Mississippians look beyond the starting salaries to all the benefits they can receive as an employee of the department.

“Consider the benefits – free or low-cost health insurance, good retirement benefits, low-cost life insurance, and paid leave, including vacation. Plus, you can start a career,” he said.

Interviews will be held at different locations to provide flexibility so potential applicants won’t have to travel far from their homes. All interviews for probation and parole agents must be scheduled. To make it easier for applicants, the MDOC will conduct interviews at these six locations:

· Lauderdale County Probation/Parole Office – Meridian

· Forrest County Probation/Parole Office – Hattiesburg

· Lee County Probation/Parole Office – Tupelo

· Hinds County Probation/Parole Office – Jackson

· Leflore County Probation/Parole – Greenwood

· Jackson County Probation/Parole Office – Pascagoula

Walk-in candidates for correctional officer positions are still welcome at the three state prisons – Mississippi State Penitentiary, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, and South Mississippi Correctional Institution – from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

MDOC asks that all potential candidates wear a mask during the interviews.

All applicants, whether for a parole/probation agent or correctional officer, must have a high school diploma or equivalent. For additional information about qualifications and other questions, contact the MDOC Job Line at 1-866-783-9359.

