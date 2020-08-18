Graveside services for Mr. Donald “Don” Lindsey Watkins will begin at 2:00 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Aubry Martin officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Watkins, 64, of Meridian, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born on May 24, 1956 in Memphis, TN. He graduated from Frayser High School and attended Memphis Academy of Art. He was an estimator with State Farm which brought him and his family to Meridian in 2004. Don was an active member of Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church and was a wish granter with Make A Wish. Don was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He married his High School Sweet-heart, Margaret, in 1976. They have on daughter Lindsey, and one grandson Jackson. Don is also survived by his brother David Watkins (Yolanda) as well as a host of friends and extended family members.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Clayton and Marie Dutton Watkins.

The family request memorials be made as donations to The American Kidney Fund in Lieu of flowers.

The Watkins family will receive guests from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Facial coverings are required to attend all services.

