Only a stray shower possible Tuesday

Tuesday Weather(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! Humidity will decrease for our day on Tuesday, but will slowly increase again as we close out the work week and head into the weekend. Rain chances will start to noticeably increase starting on Thursday. Temperatures are in the upper-60s to low-70s this morning under mostly clear skies. We’ll see lots of sunshine on our Tuesday, with lower humidity than what we’re used to seeing for this time of year. Only a stray shower will be possible for spots north of I-20 Tuesday afternoon as high temperatures climb into the mid-90s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Wednesday morning lows in the upper-60s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Storm chances will increase further as we head into our day on Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on both days as high temperatures stay in the low-90s on Thursday and drop into the upper-80s by Friday. Morning lows during this time frame will be staying in the upper-60s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible once again on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will stay in the upper-80s. Rain chances will start to go down heading into Sunday and Monday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible on both afternoons, otherwise both days will feature partly cloudy skies. Morning lows will return to the low-70s on both days as high temperatures warm back into the low-90s.

