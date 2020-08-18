Southeast Elementary implements distance learning

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale Elementary School is going to be implementing distance learning through September 2 due to an increase in the number of employees testing positive for COVID-19.

“Our trigger met on our protocol, on our COVID response, so once we met that trigger we looked into what would be the best way forward,” says Lauderdale County School District Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain. “We talked to medical professionals, even had the opportunity to talk to Dr. Dobbs, and he agreed that a two-week, a 14-day closure, at Southeast Elementary would be the best course of action.”

Dr. Cain says plans are already in place district-wide to handle situations like the one at Southeast Elementary.

“What we did in our ‘Return to Learn’ plan, we put in basically trigger metrics that if we trigger any one of those metrics in any one of our schools, we immediately look into it and say, ‘O.K., what is the best course of action here based on the numbers that we’re seeing? And that’s exactly what happened,” Dr. Cain explained.

Cain says Southeast Elementary will be ready to have students return on September 3.

“The biggest thing I’d like to tell parents is, we had our plan, we had our procedures in place, and no children were infected at Southeast Elementary,” Dr. Cain says. “This is really a response to our staff members and making sure our staff members are safe.”

If you want to find out more about what this means for your child, you may call the Southeast Elementary School Office at 601-486-2500.

