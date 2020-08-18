Testing for COVID-19 coming to Lauderdale County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health are bringing mobile COVID-19 testing to the Lauderdale County Agri-Center later this month. One-day drive-through testing sites have also been planned for Madison, Adams, Prentiss, Winston and Tunica counties.

Residents of those counties and surrounding communities who have COVID-19 symptoms or have been pontentially exposed to the virus may be tested between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. but must have an appointment.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they may call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time.

The newest testing sites for Monday, August 24:

• Lauderdale County: Lauderdale County Ag Center, 1022 Mississippi 19, Meridian

• Madison County: Canton Multipurpose Complex, 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, August 25:

• Adams County: Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez

• Prentiss County: Prentiss County Agri-Center, 2301 N. Second St., Booneville

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, August 26:

• Winston County: Louisville Coliseum, 245 Ivy Avenue, Louisville

• Tunica County: Paul Battle Arena, 3873 U.S. 61 North, Tunica

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, August 19:

• Clarke County: Clarke County EMA, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

• Pontotoc County: Pontotoc County Agri-Center, 430 C. J. Hardin Drive, Pontotoc

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, August 20:

• Calhoun County: Calhoun County Extension Office, 235 S. Murphree St., Pittsboro

• Tate County: Tate County Courthouse, 107 Court St., Senatobia

The previously announced testing site for Friday, August 21:

• Lee County: BancorpSouth Arena parking lot, 375 E. Main St., Tupelo

The previously announced testing site for Saturday, August 22:

• Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon

