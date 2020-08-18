Advertisement

Trio of Golden Eagles opt out of 2020 football season

Jacques Turner (99) and Racheem Boothe (41)
Jacques Turner (99) and Racheem Boothe (41)(WDAM)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three University of Southern Mississippi football veterans have “opted out” and will not play for the Golden Eagles this season.

USM coach Jay Hopson said Monday afternoon that senior defensive lineman Jacques Turner, senior linebacker Racheem Boothe and junior receiver Jaylond Adams had decided not to play in 2020.

“These days, with everything going on, that’s what they’ve done, opted out,” Hopson said. “I don’t know how else to say it.”

Hopson said he did not know whether the trio intended to transfer.

“You’d have to ask them,” Hopson said.

Turner said the “uncertainty” surrounding COVID-19 and the college football season weighed heavily on his decision.

Boothe remains on the comeback trail after surgery late last year to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Both apparently are on track to graduate in December because both indicated they intend to enter the transfer portal as graduate transfers on Twitter.

Adams’ plans were unknown.

All three were major contributors for the Golden Eagles.

In three seasons, the 6-foot-1, 247-pound Turner accumulated 100 tackles, including 31 1/2 tackles for loss and 14 sacks

The 6-0, 210-pound Boothe, an one-time Freshman All-American and member of Conference USA’s All-Freshman team, had 177 career tackles, including 22 tackles for loss.

A preseason All-C-USA selection in 2019, Booth missed four games because of injury.

The 5-10, 180-pound Adams was named second-team All-America as a return man after scoring three times on returns in 2019. He returned kickoffs for touchdowns against Alcorn State University and Troy University and also returned a punt for a score against Alcorn.

He ranked third on the team in 2019 with 48 catches for 483 and two touchdowns despite missing last four games with an injury. Had career-high 11 catches for 180 yards against Troy, and his 322 all-purpose yards against the Trojans stand second in school history.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports 6pm - August 17, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sports 6pm - August 17, 2020

Sports

Full SEC football schedules for all 14 teams

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
Full 2020 SEC football schedule for all 14 teams

Sports

Murray helps Nuggets hold off Jazz, Mitchell 135-125 in OT

Updated: 6 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell erupted for a Jazz playoff-record 57 points and the Nuggets beat Utah 135-125 on Monday in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Sports

MACJC changing name to MACCC

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
Along with the name change, the MACCC held its inaugural media day that included ECCC head football coach Ken Karcher and quarterback Holman Edwards

Latest News

Sports

Sideline View by Dale McKee

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Guest Author Dale McKee
Weekly sports column from Waynesboro native Dale McKee

Sports

NCAA doc sees narrow path to play as Fields starts petition

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA’s chief medical officer says there is a narrow path to playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic and if testing nationwide does not improve, it cannot be done.

Sports

Road king: Elliott wins at Daytona for 3rd straight roadie

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT
|
By MARK LONG
Elliott won the Cup Series’ first road course race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, holding off hard-charging Denny Hamlin following a late restart and notching his third consecutive victory away from ovals.

Sports

States wrestle with playing high school football amid COVID

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By JIM VERTUNO
States question about safety and COVID-19′s long-term health impact on young athletes as football season arrives.

Sports

Powerful Southern leagues aim to forge on with fall football

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By GARY B. GRAVES and JOHN ZENOR
Folks in the South aren’t giving up on their beloved fall tradition of college football just yet.

Sports

Blazers make playoffs, oust Grizzlies with 126-122 victory

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
The Portland Trail Blazers secured the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs after a 126-122 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.