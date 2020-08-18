Advertisement

Walter “Spencer” Moore

By Letisha Young
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Graveside services for Walter “Spencer” Moore, 71, will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Neshoba County. Brother Tommy Miller will be officiating. Spencer, originally of Collinsville, MS, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at his group home in Richton, MS. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Spencer was born in Neshoba County and raised in Collinsville, MS, attending Collinsville High School and West Lauderdale High School.

He is survived by his sisters, Tiny Ann Brock (Larry) of Long Creek, Mae Doerner, Patsy Griffin and Kay Daugherty (Gawain), all of Collinsville, a brother, Kellis Moore of Natchez, MS, along with a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and five great-great nieces and nephews.

Spencer was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Nellie Pierce Moore, his sister Rachel Ingram, a niece Deann Wood and a nephew Donald Doerner.

Pallbearers will be his nephews.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.

Friends may view the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com

