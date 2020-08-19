A few storms possible Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! Storm chances will increase over the next couple of days as the humidity factor slowly rebounds back to where it usually is for this time of year. Temperatures are in the upper-60s to low-70s on our Wednesday morning under mostly clear skies. We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Wednesday with high temperatures in the low-90s. The humidity will be relatively low for this time of year on our Wednesday; however, there will be enough moisture in the air to allow for a few showers and storms to develop during the afternoon hours. Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with a chance of a few showers, mainly before midnight. Morning lows on Thursday will be around 70 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday through Saturday. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees on Thursday and then look to drop into the upper-80s Friday and Saturday. Morning lows by Friday and Saturday will be back in the upper-60s. Rain chances will decrease heading into next week. Only isolated showers and storms will be possible on Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will be in the low-90s Sunday through Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday.

