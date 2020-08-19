Coronavirus in Alabama: Death toll at 1876

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,876 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also 69 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 106,784 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 4,694 probable cases. There have been 880,652 tests conducted. These numbers are as of Aug. 19.

In the last 14 days, 207,711 people have been tested and 13,795 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 14,337 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 11,264 and Montgomery has the third most with 7,257.

Here is a look at numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Choctaw 301 12 Sumter 379 19 Marengo 595 17 Pickens 457 10 TOTAL 1732 58

The health department also reports 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it's been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 12,456 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Aug. 13, there were 1,365 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

