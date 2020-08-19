At least three injured after car accident in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At least three people were taken to the hospital after a two-car accident Tuesday evening in Meridian.

One car rolled onto its roof when it collided with another car at the intersection of 7th street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 6:45. Firefighters assisted a woman out of the SUV that rolled over, and she appeared to be okay. The injured were alert and talking with emergency officials before being taken to the hospital.

