Chicago mayor partially blames Miss. for city’s illegal guns, Gov. Tate Reeves responds

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
By Digital
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves responded to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after she blamed Mississippi and several other states for illegal guns in the city.

In an interview on MSNBC this week, Lightfoot spoke about the rampant gun violence in Chicago.

In this April 10, 2020, file photo Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference in Hall A at the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in Chicago.
“Sixty percent of the illegal guns that come into Chicago every year are from out of state, from Indiana, from Mississippi, from other states that have lax gun laws,” she stated.

Y’all Politics asked Gov. Reeves for a response to Lightfoot’s comments:

“This ridiculous conspiracy theory from the Chicago mayor—that Mississippians are to blame for the violence in her own city—is bizarre and pathetic,” Reeves said. “No serious person could think that murders are out of control and people are burning police cars in Chicago because of Mississippi’s commitment to the Constitution.”

In this June 30, 2020 file photo Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves delivers a televised address at the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss. The state of Mississippi is officially ending Prohibition, almost 90 years after alcohol was legalized in the United States. A new law allowing the possession of alcohol in every county in Mississippi was signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. It will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool)
Reeves also said Wednesday, “The Chicago mayor says Mississippians are to blame for the out-of-control violence plaguing her city. It’s a pathetic excuse for the failure of left-wing experiments in undermining police and letting criminals run free.”

Read more at Y’all Politics.

