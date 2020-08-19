Advertisement

City of Meridian partners with American Protection Services, installing more security cameras

These cameras are already placed in areas such as Northeast Park and Bonita Lakes.
These cameras are already placed in areas such as Northeast Park and Bonita Lakes.(Emily Erikson)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The City of Meridian has partnered with American Protection Services in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

This organization will monitor the city’s current car-tag-detection security cameras twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

Mayor Percy Bland said the city doesn’t have the man-power to monitor them at all hours, and this will allow the Meridian Police Department to respond to emergencies a lot quicker.

Mayor Bland said more of these cameras are to be installed in various parts of the city over the next several weeks.

“The most important thing is, in over the next three to four weeks, we’re going to be putting up these cameras across town. We can’t hit every block, they won’t be on every street corner, but it will be in specific areas around the city to give our citizens some more safety and more protection,” said Mayor Bland.

In areas where the cameras are already placed, Mayor Bland said there has been a decrease in crime. He also said they are allowed the flexibility to move these cameras where they deem necessary.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WTOK

Showers and storms increasing the rest of this week

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Moisture will begin returning on Wednesday, and the chance for rain will grow more and more through Friday.

News

Want to be a firefighter Meridian is hiring!

Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to be a firefighter Meridian is hiring!

News

Southeast Elementary implements distance learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
Southeast Elementary implements distance learning

News

Locals choose from Mississippi state flag options

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Local

At least three injured after car accident in Meridian

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tom Williams
One car rolled onto its roof when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 7th street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Local

Locals choose from Mississippi state flag options

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brianna Bynum
The flag commission has chosen its top five flag designs but only one will officially fly as the next Mississippi state flag.

State

Looking for a career? MDOC may want you

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Department of Corrections is planning a mass hiring of probation and parole agents and correctional officers.

Local

Testing for COVID-19 coming to Lauderdale County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The site is the Lauderdale County Agri-Center on Aug. 24 but an appointment is required.

State

Coronavirus in Mississippi: Total cases over 73K, over 56K recover

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
There have been 2,128 deaths total, either confirmed or probable, due to the virus.

News

Want to be a firefighter? Meridian is hiring!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tom Williams
The Meridian Fire Department is continuing to recruit new firefighters. Applications can be picked up at the Civil Service Commission office at Meridian City Hall.