City of Meridian partners with American Protection Services, installing more security cameras

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The City of Meridian has partnered with American Protection Services in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

This organization will monitor the city’s current car-tag-detection security cameras twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

Mayor Percy Bland said the city doesn’t have the man-power to monitor them at all hours, and this will allow the Meridian Police Department to respond to emergencies a lot quicker.

Mayor Bland said more of these cameras are to be installed in various parts of the city over the next several weeks.

“The most important thing is, in over the next three to four weeks, we’re going to be putting up these cameras across town. We can’t hit every block, they won’t be on every street corner, but it will be in specific areas around the city to give our citizens some more safety and more protection,” said Mayor Bland.

In areas where the cameras are already placed, Mayor Bland said there has been a decrease in crime. He also said they are allowed the flexibility to move these cameras where they deem necessary.

