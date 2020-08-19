Advertisement

COVID-19 testing today in Clarke County

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Residents of Clarke County and surrounding communities who have been pre-screened may be tested for COVID-19 Wednesday.

The one-day collection site is at the Clarke County EMA building, 642 S. Archusa Ave., in Quitman, until 2 p.m.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment time.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

