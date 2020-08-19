Advertisement

Crew continues work on WTOK tower

Crews working on tower station to remove old pipe
Crews working on tower station to remove old pipe(Emily Erikson)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A tower crew is climbing the WTOK-TV tower this week. The first priority on the tower is remove old pipe with cables inside them.

They will work all the way to the top to finish this phase, then the focus is on installing new pipe, wiring, and then the new antenna.

The men on this crew are from all over the country and work year-round. They tell us they may get a week off once and awhile. We hope to have the new antenna installed by the end of the month so all of our antenna viewers can receive the better signal.

