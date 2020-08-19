John Abraham Johnson, Jr., 86, passed away on Sunday, August 16th at Jeff Anderson Regional Medical Center.

A Mississippi native, John graduated from Mississippi State University in 1957 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree and Masters of Education degree. After serving two years in the United States Army following graduation, he began his career in public education as a math and science teacher with the Pascagoula Mississippi School District. He joined the Lauderdale County School System in 1961 where he served as attendance center principal for Northeast High School. In 1964, he was promoted to Principal of the West Lauderdale Attendance Center where he served until 1969. During his employment with the Lauderdale County School District, he served as Chairman of the Lauderdale County Teacher’s Association and the Mississippi Attendance Center Principal’s Association.

Desiring to return to the classroom, John joined Meridian Community College in 1969 as a math teacher. The following year, he accepted the position of business manager for Meridian Community College. The college, its staff and students, would become his passion for twenty-three years.

While at MCC, John was able to utilize his knowledge of public education and his capacity for leadership, to impact public education in communities beyond the MCC campus. While at MCC, John served as a member of the accreditation committee of the Southern Association of Colleges and Universities, participating in 20 reaccreditation engagements during his tenure. John was recognized as Business Manager of the Year for the four-state southern region in 1990. He also served as president of the Mississippi Business Managers Association. With a desire to lend his experience back to the local school system where he began, John served an eight-year term as a member of the Lauderdale County School Board.

Following retirement, John enjoyed spending time with family, working on his cattle and timber farm, hunting with family and friends and attending football games at Mississippi State. He and Ann traveled extensively and still found time to attend frequent events with his beloved friends at MCC. John was an active member of Central United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed teaching adult Sunday School classes regularly.

John is preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Clara Johnson and nephew, Newt Sharp. Married for 66 years, John is survived by his wife, Ann McElroy Johnson and brother, Thomas Johnson (Sandy). Surviving children include Ava Barr (David) of Meridian, Mississippi, and Janis Johnson of Tucson, Arizona. He leaves two grandchildren, Allison Deming (Brian), and John David Barr (Jenni). Great-grandchildren include Adeline Deming, Henry Deming, Meryl Barr, and Sybil Barr.

The family of John would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Jeff Anderson Regional Hospital for their care.

Due to the impact of Covid-19, the family will hold a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Meridian.

The family requests memorials be made to the John A. Johnson and Ann Johnson Scholarship Fund at the MCC Foundation, 910 Hwy. 19 North, Meridian, MS, 39307 or Central United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1706, Meridian, MS 39302.

