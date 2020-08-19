Advertisement

Local event raises awareness for missing Meridian man, encourages other families

Organizers plan for the Love Thy Neighbor Community event.
Organizers plan for the Love Thy Neighbor Community event.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Julius TaDarius Jones has been missing from Meridian since 2011. His loved ones say they still have no answers after nine years. Officers with the Meridian Police Department say there have been no leads in the case since Jones’ car was found shortly after he went missing.

Julius’ sudden disappearance was a shock to many, including his mother, Tabitha Jones, who founded the Life and Love Missing Persons Support Group.

The group was created for women who have experienced unexpected tragedies like Tabitha’s.

“I found myself trying to go through this alone but there’s no way in the world I could’ve gone through this alone,” said Jones. “So I found friends and family that can get together and we just love on each other.”

The support group will host a free community event at Dumont Plaza Aug. 29.

“We’re having an event from 1 to 5 p.m. We have wonderful vendors that are coming out, great food that’s going to be free and we have a raffle,” said organizer Sherniqua Thedford.

There will be fun events for the entire family along with guest speakers.

Jones says hosting events like this through the support group is one way to bring awareness to her son’s case while reaching out to others.

“I know something has happened but in the meanwhile, I keep parents of unexpected tragedies like myself encouraged,” said Jones.

There will be a special gift for families of unexpected tragedies who attend the event. Donations may be sent to $tabithaann23 on Cash App.

For more information call 205-215-4406.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

WATCH: Gov. Reeves’ press conference

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The governor and state officials are updating the public about the status of COVID-19 in the state.

News

Teachers treated to Kona Ice by MUNA Federal Credit Union

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Teachers and staff at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School were surprised with Kona Ice Wednesday morning. The sweet treats were provided thanks to MUNA Federal Credit Union.

State

MSDH: Nurses needed for COVID-19 vaccine positioning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Dixon
The Mississippi State Department of Health is encouraging all interested applicants to apply.

Health

COVID-19 testing today in Clarke County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The collection site is open until 2 p.m.

Latest News

Weather

A few storms possible Wednesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Storm chances will increase over the next couple of days as the humidity factor slowly rebounds back to where it usually is for this time of year.

News

Paving to be done in Meridian in the coming months

Updated: 14 hours ago
Paving to be done in Meridian in the coming months

News

City of Meridian partners with American Protection Services, installing more security cameras

Updated: 14 hours ago
City of Meridian partners with American Protection Services, installing more security cameras

Local

Paving to be done in Meridian in the coming months

Updated: 15 hours ago
Meridian is using a paving index to show what roads are the worst and need paving immediately.

WTOK

Showers and storms increasing the rest of this week

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Moisture will begin returning on Wednesday, and the chance for rain will grow more and more through Friday.

Local

City of Meridian partners with American Protection Services, installing more security cameras

Updated: 17 hours ago
Meridian Mayor said partnership will monitor city's cameras twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.