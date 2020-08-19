Local event raises awareness for missing Meridian man, encourages other families

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Julius TaDarius Jones has been missing from Meridian since 2011. His loved ones say they still have no answers after nine years. Officers with the Meridian Police Department say there have been no leads in the case since Jones’ car was found shortly after he went missing.

Julius’ sudden disappearance was a shock to many, including his mother, Tabitha Jones, who founded the Life and Love Missing Persons Support Group.

The group was created for women who have experienced unexpected tragedies like Tabitha’s.

“I found myself trying to go through this alone but there’s no way in the world I could’ve gone through this alone,” said Jones. “So I found friends and family that can get together and we just love on each other.”

The support group will host a free community event at Dumont Plaza Aug. 29.

“We’re having an event from 1 to 5 p.m. We have wonderful vendors that are coming out, great food that’s going to be free and we have a raffle,” said organizer Sherniqua Thedford.

There will be fun events for the entire family along with guest speakers.

Jones says hosting events like this through the support group is one way to bring awareness to her son’s case while reaching out to others.

“I know something has happened but in the meanwhile, I keep parents of unexpected tragedies like myself encouraged,” said Jones.

There will be a special gift for families of unexpected tragedies who attend the event. Donations may be sent to $tabithaann23 on Cash App.

For more information call 205-215-4406.

