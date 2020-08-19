Advertisement

Miss. Band of Choctaw Indians, MSDH partner for COVID-19 testing days

(KSFY)
By Sheila McLain
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be done Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Silver Star Casino parking garage ground floor, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a COVID-19 antibody blood test offered. No screening is necessary. Testing is for anyone who wants to be tested.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the test will be “front of the nose” rather than the more invasive test, plus throat swab tests for children. He said people in that area who need to be tested should take advantage of the opportunity.

People tested will not automatically be placed on quarantine unless they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with a positive test result.

Enter the parking lot behind the convention center off Willis Road. Follow the signs to the parking garage. Stay in your vehicle, where tests will be administered. Then, exit the garage on Silver Star Drive and turn left to exit on Willis Road or right to access Highway 16.

