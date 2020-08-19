Mr. Charles Edward Evans, 75, of Butler passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 27, 1944, in Mobile County, Alabama, to Alvin Evans and Eunice Prior.

Mr. Bridges was a retired Calvary Scout for the U.S. Army in which he served for 30 years. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Rea Gossett Evans; son, Chad Evans (Casey); daughter, Nicolle Young (James); six grandchildren, Aaryn Simmons, Ashton Arthur, Madisyn Evans, Kaitlin Evans, Cody Ainsworth, and Morgan Ainsworth; and two great-grandchildren, Grace Nicolle Williams and Samantha Lynn Williams.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Evans; mother, Eunice Prior; and brother William Evans.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

