Mr. Clyde Clinton “CC” Roberson

Clyde Clinton "CC" Roberson

Clyde Clinton "CC" Roberson
By Letisha Young
Published: Aug. 19, 2020
Funeral services for “C.C.” Roberson will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Jimmy Bryant officiating. Burial will be at Water Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. C.C. Roberson, age 76, of Meridian passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years Denise “DeeDee” Roberson; children, David Roberson (Gordon), Nikki Richardson (Danny), and Heather Hollingsworth (Boo); grandchildren, Kass Littrell (Jason), Dillon Sharp (Carlee), Matheson and Maitland Hollingsworth; great-grandchildren, Palmer, Woods, and Riaya; sisters, Sandra Butler (Everett) and Brenda Roberson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, T. Clyde and Ouida Roberson.

Pallbearers will be Boo Hollingsworth, Danny Richardson, Trent Butler, Chris Smith, Dillon Sharp, and Joseph White.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Roberson, Thomas Roberson, Jerry Roberson, Terry Roberson, and Chester Willis.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

