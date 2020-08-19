Funeral services for Mr. William Andrew “Andy” Booker will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church in Whynot. Andy will be laid to rest on his mother’s birthday, Wednesday, following graveside rites in the church cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Culpepper and Brother Matthew Johnson will be officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

William Andrew “Andy” Booker, a life-long resident of Whynot, Mississippi, was born on December 17, 1938 to Oscar Lee Booker and Nina Bell Goodman Booker. He was a 1956 graduate of Whynot High School and also attended East Mississippi Junior College. He also enlisted in the United States Air Force National Guard in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1961. Hewas a member of the Hamasa Shriners for a number of years. Andy retired from Georgia Pacific in 2001 after 43 years of service as a millwright. Andy was a lifetime member of Bethany Baptist Church and served as a deacon for many years.

He is survived by his lifelong friend, whom he considered a brother, Chester Willis of Whynot; children Michael (Tina) Booker of Whynot, Michelle Booker Murphy of Whynot, two stepdaughters, Dawn

Quarles of Demopolis and Kay (Leonard) Reffett of Demopolis; son, Jimmy Gross of Gallion; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Oscar and Nina Booker and his wife of 32 years, Justina Gross Booker.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Booker, Chester Willis, Bill Williams, Keith Thomas, Buddy Bennett and Jerry Metcalf. Honorary Pallbearers are Rev. Jimmie D. Garrard, Tommy Joe Butler, and Dickie Davis.

We are most grateful to Fisher Care and Harper’s Hospice for the excellent love and care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in Whynot, Mississippi.

The Booker family will receive guests beginning at 10:00am until 10:45 am prior to services at the church. Facial coverings are required to attend services.

