Advertisement

Mr. William Andrew “Andy” Booker

William Andrew "Andy" Booker
William Andrew "Andy" Booker
William Andrew "Andy" Booker(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mr. William Andrew “Andy” Booker will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church in Whynot.  Andy will be laid to rest on his mother’s birthday, Wednesday, following graveside rites in the church cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Culpepper and Brother Matthew Johnson will be officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

William Andrew “Andy” Booker, a life-long resident of Whynot, Mississippi, was born on December 17, 1938 to Oscar Lee Booker and Nina Bell Goodman Booker. He was a 1956 graduate of Whynot High School and also attended East Mississippi Junior College.  He also enlisted in the United States Air Force National Guard in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1961. Hewas a member of the Hamasa Shriners for a number of years. Andy retired from Georgia Pacific in 2001 after 43 years of service as a millwright. Andy was a lifetime member of Bethany Baptist Church and served as a deacon for many years. 

He is survived by his lifelong friend, whom he considered a brother, Chester Willis of Whynot; children Michael (Tina) Booker of Whynot, Michelle Booker Murphy of Whynot, two stepdaughters, Dawn

Quarles of Demopolis and Kay (Leonard) Reffett of Demopolis; son, Jimmy Gross of Gallion; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Oscar and Nina Booker and his wife of 32 years, Justina Gross Booker. 

Pallbearers will be Brandon Booker, Chester Willis, Bill Williams, Keith Thomas, Buddy Bennett and Jerry Metcalf.  Honorary Pallbearers are Rev. Jimmie D. Garrard, Tommy Joe Butler, and Dickie Davis.

We are most grateful to Fisher Care and Harper’s Hospice for the excellent love and care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in Whynot, Mississippi.

The Booker family will receive guests beginning at 10:00am until 10:45 am prior to services at the church. Facial coverings are required to attend services.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Jeffrey Anderson

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Jeffrey Anderson

Obits

Mrs. Linda Caldwell

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
Linda Caldwell

Obits

Mrs. Judy Litchfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
Judith Litchfield

Obits

Mrs. Bobby Claiborne

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
Bobby Claiborne

Latest News

Obits

Mrs. Robbie Louise Thead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Robbie Louise Thead

Obits

John Abraham Johnson, Jr.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
John Abraham Johnson, Jr.

Obits

Mr. Donald “Don” Lindsey Watkins

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Donald "Don" Lindsey Watkins

Obits

Infant Audree Horn

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Audree Horn

Obits

Clara Nell Hinson

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Clara Nell Hinson

Obits

Walter “Spencer” Moore

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Walter "Spencer" Moore