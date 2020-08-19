Graveside services for Mrs. Judy Litchfield will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Newton with Brother Ben Jones officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Judy Litchfield, age 74, of Lauderdale passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans surrounded by her family.

Judy retired from NAS Meridian after thirty years of service as a budget analyst. An avid gardener, she enjoyed tending to her flowers and being with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Calvin Litchfield; her mother, Winnie Sams; her children, Charlie Denison (Melissa) and Susan Townsend; her grandchildren, Hunter Townsend and Tyler Townsend; as well as four brothers and one sister.

Judy was preceded in death by her father, Horace Sams.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 21 from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

