Memorial services for Mrs. Linda Caldwell will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Arkadelphia Baptist Church with Bro. Keith Lovett officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Linda Caldwell, age 73, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home.

Her survivors include her husband, Walter Caldwell; her children, Kevin Caldwell (Tammy), Ken Caldwell, and Kelli Bounds (Jas); grandchildren, Hunter Caldwell, Katherine Bounds, and Emma Bounds; siblings, Doug Cross and Cindy Sessions; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Sarah Cross; step-mother, Patsy Cross.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Doug Cross, Bart Cross, Greg Caldwell, Danny Downs, Chris Downs, and David Sessions.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721