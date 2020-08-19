Advertisement

Mrs. Robbie Louise Thead

Robbie Louise Thead
Robbie Louise Thead
Robbie Louise Thead(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Private Graveside services for Mrs. Robbie Louise Thead will be conducted at the Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Monday, August 17, 2020. The Reverends Bill Webb and Jason Thead officiating.  Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Robbie Thead was called home to the Lord from her Bailey residence on Friday August 14, 2020 at the age of 93.

Robbie was born September 1, 1926 in Lauderdale County and attended Suqualena School

before graduating from Center Hill High School. As a young girl she worked at Triangle

Restaurant and S & H Kress in Meridian before marrying the love of her life, Edwin. They were

happily married for over 60 years. For many decades, she was an active member of Arkadelphia

Baptist Church and Beginners Sunday School Class teacher. At the time of her death, she was a

member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. She was a charter member of the Center Hill Community

Development Club and was recognized for her many years of devotion and hours of unselfish

work for the Women’s Program of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. She and Edwin

loved traveling to many Farm Bureau Conventions. She was a loving mother figure to all the

children in the neighborhood, helped many of the elderly, and will be deeply missed. She

loved and was so proud of her grandchildren, who all call her “Mamaw.” 

Robbie is survived by her children Jerry E. Thead (Suzie) and Dr. Larry G. Thead (Sheila).

Grandchildren Gerilyn Thead, Dr. Erin A. Thead, Lauren K. Thead, Jennie E. Thead, Karen A.

Dauenhauer (Evan), Jason E. Thead (Sara), and Deanna M. Thead; great-grandchild Isaiah P.

Thead; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Thead; parents E. P. Harmon and Irene Harmon; and sister Loleta Rogers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to a charity of their choice.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Jeffrey Anderson

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Jeffrey Anderson

Obits

Mrs. Linda Caldwell

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
Linda Caldwell

Obits

Mrs. Judy Litchfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
Judith Litchfield

Obits

Mrs. Bobby Claiborne

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
Bobby Claiborne

Obits

Mr. William Andrew “Andy” Booker

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
William Andrew "Andy" Booker

Latest News

Obits

John Abraham Johnson, Jr.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
John Abraham Johnson, Jr.

Obits

Mr. Donald “Don” Lindsey Watkins

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Donald "Don" Lindsey Watkins

Obits

Infant Audree Horn

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Audree Horn

Obits

Clara Nell Hinson

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Clara Nell Hinson

Obits

Walter “Spencer” Moore

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Walter "Spencer" Moore