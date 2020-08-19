Private Graveside services for Mrs. Robbie Louise Thead will be conducted at the Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Monday, August 17, 2020. The Reverends Bill Webb and Jason Thead officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Robbie Thead was called home to the Lord from her Bailey residence on Friday August 14, 2020 at the age of 93.

Robbie was born September 1, 1926 in Lauderdale County and attended Suqualena School

before graduating from Center Hill High School. As a young girl she worked at Triangle

Restaurant and S & H Kress in Meridian before marrying the love of her life, Edwin. They were

happily married for over 60 years. For many decades, she was an active member of Arkadelphia

Baptist Church and Beginners Sunday School Class teacher. At the time of her death, she was a

member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. She was a charter member of the Center Hill Community

Development Club and was recognized for her many years of devotion and hours of unselfish

work for the Women’s Program of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. She and Edwin

loved traveling to many Farm Bureau Conventions. She was a loving mother figure to all the

children in the neighborhood, helped many of the elderly, and will be deeply missed. She

loved and was so proud of her grandchildren, who all call her “Mamaw.”

Robbie is survived by her children Jerry E. Thead (Suzie) and Dr. Larry G. Thead (Sheila).

Grandchildren Gerilyn Thead, Dr. Erin A. Thead, Lauren K. Thead, Jennie E. Thead, Karen A.

Dauenhauer (Evan), Jason E. Thead (Sara), and Deanna M. Thead; great-grandchild Isaiah P.

Thead; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Thead; parents E. P. Harmon and Irene Harmon; and sister Loleta Rogers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to a charity of their choice.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

