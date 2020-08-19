Advertisement

MSDH: Nurses needed for COVID-19 vaccine positioning

Nurses needed for COVID-19 testing
Nurses needed for COVID-19 testing(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Justin Dixon
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has a need for experienced nurses statewide for COVID-19 vaccine positioning. It is encouraging all interested applicants to apply.

MSDH says those interested must meet one of the following qualifications:

- Master's Degree in nursing and two (2) years of experience in nursing as a Registered Nurse/Nurse Practitioner.

- Or a Bachelor's Degree in nursing and three (3) years of experience in nursing as a Registered Nurse.

- Or graduation from a three-year diploma or a two-year Associate Degree Nursing program and four (4) years of experience in nursing as a Registered Nurse.

To apply, send an email with the subject line NURSE POSITION and include your contact information, resume, and a copy of your nursing license to covid.recruitment@msdh.ms.gov.

Job details can be found here.

