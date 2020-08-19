Advertisement

Nerf Super Soaker water blasters recalled by Hasbro

The Nerf Super Soaker XP 30 was sold for $13 at Target.
The Nerf Super Soaker XP 30 was sold for $13 at Target.(Source: Hasbro)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXIX/Gray News) - Hasbro Inc. is recalling a pair of Nerf Super Soakers due to the levels of lead in the ink used on the toys, WXIX reported.

The Nerf Super Soaker XP 20 and Super Soaker XP 30, which were sold at Target from March 2020 to July 2020, are included in the recall.

Hasbro says the sticker on the toys’ water tank contains levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban.

More than 52,000 of the XP 20 and XP 30 were sold, according to Hasbro.

The Nerf Super Soaker XP 20 was sold for $8 at Target.
The Nerf Super Soaker XP 20 was sold for $8 at Target.(Source: Hasbro Inc.)

The XP 20 is a green and orange hand-held water blaster, while the XP 30 is orange and blue.

So far, Hasbro says no incidents or injuries have been reported.

Parents should take these water guns away from kids and contact Hasbro for instructions on how to return the toys and receive a full refund.

Contact Hasbro at 888-664-3323 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. EST Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST on Friday.

To reach Hasbro via email, click here.

Parents can find more information online at Hasbro’s website.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

WHAT TO WATCH: Biden agenda and reviving Obama enthusiasm

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Former President Barack Obama, who picked Biden as his running mate a dozen years ago, has top billing for the third night of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention.

National

Lawmakers talk about the role celebrities like Chris Evans play in politics

Updated: 36 minutes ago

State

MSDH: Nurses needed for COVID-19 vaccine positioning

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Justin Dixon
The Mississippi State Department of Health is encouraging all interested applicants to apply.

National

Lawmakers discuss working across the aisle for Chris Evans' website

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Raw: Evacuations as Vacaville, Cal., area ablaze

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
People are fleeing as blaze approaches Vacaville area, authorities say.

Coronavirus

Now playing at the mall parking lot: movies, drag shows

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It's a way to reintroduce people to the mall and eventually get them inside to shop, says retail consultant Kate Newlin. But that's still a hard sell for anxious shoppers, especially with coronavirus cases spiking around the country.

National

‘Captain America’ star gets political: Why lawmakers are teaming up for Chris Evans’ new project

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Health

COVID-19 testing today in Clarke County

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The collection site is open until 2 p.m.

National

How to renegotiate your bills to save money

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a good idea to call up your service providers and subscription services annually to negotiate a better rate, ask about new promotions or cancel unnecessary bills.

National

San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.