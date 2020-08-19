Paving to be done in Meridian in the coming months

Advertisement

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Paving is to be done within the city of Meridian over the next two to three months, according to Mayor Percy Bland.

His administration has talked with all city council members about what areas in their wards they believe need to be paved immediately.

The city will also be using a paving index that will show them what areas within the city are the worst.

“The most important thing for our citizens right now is we’re going to do paving. If you have some concerns in your area, please reach out to your council person so that they can communicate with the administration. We’re going to try and do as much paving-- with amount of dollars that we have-- as we possibly can,” said Mayor Bland.

The city will be using six million dollars of the twelve million dollar paving bond passed by the Meridian City Council for the next few months of paving.

