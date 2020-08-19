Advertisement

Share your photos and video with us!

Submit your photos today!
Submit your photos today!(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi and West Alabama are busy places and there’s a lot of news in our communities. We have launched a new section of our website to help gather what’s going on in your community.

There's now an easier way to send us your videos and pictures of news and events happening in your community.

To submit news, weather or sports media click on the menu tab, scroll down to Submit Photos and Videos and follow the simple instructions from there.

Submit photos or video here!

We’ll store your submissions online and we might even use it on-air!

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Miss. Band of Choctaw Indians, MSDH partner for COVID-19 testing days

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sheila McLain
COVID-19 testing is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Silver Star parking garage.

Local

Crew continues work on WTOK tower

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The tower crew hopes to have the new antenna installed by the end of the month.

State

Chicago mayor partially blames Miss. for city’s illegal guns, Gov. Tate Reeves responds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Digital
Reeves calls Lightfoot's assertion bizarre, pathetic

Health

Coronavirus in Alabama: Death toll at 1876

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 207,711 people have been tested and 13,795 positive cases have been reported.

Latest News

Health

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 1,348 new cases, 36 new deaths reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Digital
An estimated 56,577 people have recovered from the virus.

State

Gov. Reeves: “This is not the direction we want to go”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The governor and state officials are updating the public about the status of COVID-19 in the state.

News

Teachers treated to Kona Ice by MUNA Federal Credit Union

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Teachers and staff at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School were surprised with Kona Ice Wednesday morning. The sweet treats were provided thanks to MUNA Federal Credit Union.

State

MSDH: Nurses needed for COVID-19 vaccine positioning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Dixon
The Mississippi State Department of Health is encouraging all interested applicants to apply.

Health

COVID-19 testing Wednesday in Clarke County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The collection site is open until 2 p.m.

Weather

A few storms possible Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Storm chances will increase over the next couple of days as the humidity factor slowly rebounds back to where it usually is for this time of year.