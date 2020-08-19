Showers and heavy storms likely Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A few showers and thunderstorms formed Wednesday afternoon. That's that start of a trend of increasing showers and thunderstorms that will really build on Thursday and Friday.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening, any showers and thunderstorms will be limited, and they will fade quickly through 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 68 degrees. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. We will likely stay dry through at least noon. Showers and thunderstorms will begin increasing between noon and 2 PM. Expect on-and-off showers and storms through 8-10 PM. Some storms can be heavy, and they can also bring localized damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Another round of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms is likely on Friday. Once again, rain can fall heavily at times, and any stronger storms can bring localized damaging wind gusts and lightning.

Showers and storms will be fewer on Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Trouble?

Beyond the weekend, there is the possibility of some influence on our weather from the tropics. Influence doesn’t always mean impact. Impact will, of course, be determined by how close these systems are to us. Right now is the time to be informed. Make sure you are updated every day until we are in the clear. That could happen by this weekend. Two different systems are being monitored closely, and both have some potential to track closer to us than we would like. For more information, watch Newscenter 11, download the WTOK Weather App, and check our Hurricane Page at WTOK.com.

