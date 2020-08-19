Showers and storms increasing the rest of this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our week has been mostly dry so far, but moisture will begin returning on Wednesday. The chance for rain will grow more and more through Friday.

An upper level low pressure wave will help to generate some showers and thunderstorms for at least some of us on Wednesday. As we often see this time of year, not everyone is guaranteed. The weather pattern featuring a high pressure ridge over the West and the low pressure trough over the east is one that draws moisture northward from the Gulf and then generates showers and thunderstorms as these small low pressure ripples pass within the upper level wind flow.

Tonight will be mostly clear. The evening jog or walk looks dry but warm with temperatures dropping from near 90 degrees at 6 PM to the lower 80s by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. The low by morning will average around 69 degrees. The day will start sunny, but clouds will be increasing by noon. The high temperature will be near 89 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will pulse up between noon and 2 PM and then diminish between 4 PM and 6 PM. Any lingering showers will end by 8 PM.

The chance for rain gets bigger on Thursday and bigger still on Friday. Then it will diminish for the weekend. Temperatures will generally be near or just below normal. Normal is defined as the average over the last thirty years. For August 18th, the normal high is 92 degrees, and the normal low is 69 degrees.

Also worth a mention is the tropics. The tropics are beginning to come alive and will likely become increasingly active in the next couple of weeks. Right now, before a storm threatens, is the time to make sure your hurricane kits are stocked and you have enough water, food, and batteries for everyone in your home. Don’t wait until the stores are overrun. Now is also a good time to review hurricane plans, including evacuation. While we generally don’t evacuate this far inland, make sure your family and friends on the coast have a plan, and open up your home to them if you are able. This frees up a hotel room for people who don’t have nearby family to take them in.

