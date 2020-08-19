Teachers treated to Kona Ice by MUNA Federal Credit Union

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Teachers and staff at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School were surprised with Kona Ice Wednesday morning. The sweet treats were provided thanks to MUNA Federal Credit Union as a way for the company to give back to the teachers that are facing new challenges this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just want to make sure that the community understands how much we appreciate what they do for us every day,” says Bo Pittman, CEO of MUNA Federal Credit Union. “I think it’s been a tough year for everyone with the pandemic going on and so we’re just here simply to show them how much we appreciate what they do for us every day.”

The teachers felt appreciated by this effort as they lined up to receive their Kona Ice.

“So much of what we have been asked to do is completely different than how we’ve done school before so it has been a challenge and extra stressful for staff and teachers,” says Anita Wansley, the principal at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School. “So this giving us a boost of encouragement and celebrating that we are back on campus is huge for us today, we are so appreciative.”

