WATCH: Gov. Reeves’ press conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves and state officials are sharing information about Mississippi’s efforts to limit transmission of the coronavirus.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,348 new cases and 36 new deaths Wednesday. Reeves said it’s not the direction we want to go, but “it is one day”.

The governor said what we do now will influence the number of cases we see in the coming weeks.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says the Mississippi State Department of Health had reports Wednesday of outbreaks at the University of Mississippi and Mississippi University for Women. Dobbs said it was identified quickly through testing that was already in place. He said not a lot is known about it at this point and MSDH is still investigating.

COVID-19 testing will be done Thursday at the Silver Star Casino parking lot in Neshoba County. Dobbs said the test will be “front of the nose” rather than the more invasive test, plus throat swab tests for children. He said people in that area who need to be tested should take advantage of the opportunity.

