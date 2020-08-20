Advertisement

6 things that are cheaper because of the pandemic

Clothing for work and after-work is among items being discounted because of the pandemic
Clothing for work and after-work is among items being discounted because of the pandemic(WHSV)
By John Matarese
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We're all familiar with all the items that are costing us more this year, from steak, to milk, to disinfecting wipes, if you can find any. But it turns out the pandemic is driving some prices lower.

A few weeks back, we spoke with barbecue truck owner Tyrique Ramsey, who is struggling with the soaring price of beef and pork. “It’s almost like double, or triple,” he said.

The price of pork and other meat has risen during the pandemic.
The price of pork and other meat has risen during the pandemic.(Beatriz Reyna)

While beef prices are now easing from their 11% jump, grocery prices are up 3% this year, according to the government. But this report lists some things cheaper in 2020.

Among them:

- Clothing: 60% discounts are now common on clothes for work or social gatherings, since those items are not selling.

- New cars: Hyundai and Kia are offering zero percent financing on some vehicles, while others are offering big cash back bonuses.

- Mortgages: Near an all-time low of 3% on a 30-year fixed.

- Gasoline: It’s up a bit now, but still well below its 5-year average price.

- Credit reports: The big 3 agencies are making them free this year, so be sure to grab yours before Dec. 31.

- Travel: $400 hotel rooms in New York, Chicago, and other big cities are now going for $100 a night in some cases.

Some hotel rooms are being offered at deep discounts. (KOTA TV)
Some hotel rooms are being offered at deep discounts. (KOTA TV) (KOTA)

Hotels and rental cars everywhere are cheaper this year. But from the “doesn’t that stink” file, one thing rising in price: used cars. The average used car is now $21,000 according to USA Today, up $700 this summer. The reason: short supply and high demand for cheap used cars now. Want a deal? Buy a sedan, not an SUV, as prices are dirt cheap on unloved 4-door sedans.

