City of Meridian Arrest Report August 18, 2020

SAMMIE HAMPTON, 1975

3314 28TH AVE APT B MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

DARIUS STEVENSON, 1988

710 B ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING X 3; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

JASON HATCHER, 1980

12229 HAND RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST

LATOYA MARSH, 1986

506 FRONT ST APT J4 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST; PUBLIC DRUNK; WILLFUL TRESPASSING; TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

CALVIN HALL, 1982

7062 RUSSELL DR TOOMSUBA, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

JAVON L HUNDLEY, 1998

903 63RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

TOMMIE JONES, 1968

536 CAMPBELL ST JACKSON, MS

SHOPLIFTING

EVA RUTTLEY, 1961

1306 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 17, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:26 AM on August 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:28 AM on August 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5300 block of 31st Place. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:38 PM on August 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5300 block of 33rd Place. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 12:50 PM on August 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of Davis Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:24 PM on August 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 15th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

