City of Meridian Arrest Report August 18, 2020
ARREST REPORT
SAMMIE HAMPTON, 1975
3314 28TH AVE APT B MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DARIUS STEVENSON, 1988
710 B ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING X 3; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JASON HATCHER, 1980
12229 HAND RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST
LATOYA MARSH, 1986
506 FRONT ST APT J4 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST; PUBLIC DRUNK; WILLFUL TRESPASSING; TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
CALVIN HALL, 1982
7062 RUSSELL DR TOOMSUBA, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
JAVON L HUNDLEY, 1998
903 63RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
TOMMIE JONES, 1968
536 CAMPBELL ST JACKSON, MS
SHOPLIFTING
EVA RUTTLEY, 1961
1306 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 17, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:26 AM on August 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:28 AM on August 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5300 block of 31st Place. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:38 PM on August 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5300 block of 33rd Place. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 12:50 PM on August 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of Davis Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:24 PM on August 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 15th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
