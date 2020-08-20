Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 19, 2020

ARREST REPORT
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NATHAN L RATCLIFF, 1991

682 GEORGE RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

SHOPLIFTING

REBECCA S BARLOW, 1985

2211 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY; CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

OLIVIA DUNNIGAN, 1988

1500 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

REGINALD CHRISTIAN, 1987

124 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

EMBEZZLEMENT

BILLY JONES, 1960

2201 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

WILLIAM C MORGAN, 1996

10805 FRAZIER RD BAILEY, MS

PETIT LARCENY; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TYTION JENKINS, 1996

1551 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY; PUBLIC PROFANITY

LASHEKA TOOLE, 1992

506 FRONT ST EXT APT I5 MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 19, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:56 PM on August 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Grandview Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 5:31 PM on August 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5000 block of Highway 493. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

