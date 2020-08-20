City of Meridian Arrest Report August 19, 2020
ARREST REPORT
NATHAN L RATCLIFF, 1991
682 GEORGE RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
SHOPLIFTING
REBECCA S BARLOW, 1985
2211 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY; CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
OLIVIA DUNNIGAN, 1988
1500 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
REGINALD CHRISTIAN, 1987
124 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
EMBEZZLEMENT
BILLY JONES, 1960
2201 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
WILLIAM C MORGAN, 1996
10805 FRAZIER RD BAILEY, MS
PETIT LARCENY; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TYTION JENKINS, 1996
1551 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY; PUBLIC PROFANITY
LASHEKA TOOLE, 1992
506 FRONT ST EXT APT I5 MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 19, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:56 PM on August 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Grandview Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 5:31 PM on August 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5000 block of Highway 493. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
