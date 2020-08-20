Demopolis High School announces safety precautions for football games

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Tigers are set to kick off another football season Friday when they host Calera.

In order to provide a safe environment for players, fans and others this football season, the school announced safety precautions they will put in place this season for all home football games.

Here are the precautions that will be put in place for all Demopolis home football games this season:

- Tickets will be sold up to 50% capacity (2,000 tickets)

- All tickets will be sold through the app gofan.com

- The mask ordinance put in place by the State of Alabama will be enforced

- Reserved seating has been sold but social distancing guidelines are being followed with empty seats between groups

- Home team fans and away team fans will have separate entrances

- Guidelines are in place via AHSAA regarding extra personnel on the field, including protocols for band

- Sidelines have been extended to the 10 yard line to allow social distancing among players

The Tigers finished last season with a 7-4 overall record, finishing third in Region 3-5A. They had a short postseason push after falling to Ramsay 34-12 in the first round.

