Advertisement

Demopolis High School announces safety precautions for football games

The Demopolis High School football stadium
The Demopolis High School football stadium(Terina Gantt)
By Ellie French
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Tigers are set to kick off another football season Friday when they host Calera.

In order to provide a safe environment for players, fans and others this football season, the school announced safety precautions they will put in place this season for all home football games.

Here are the precautions that will be put in place for all Demopolis home football games this season:

- Tickets will be sold up to 50% capacity (2,000 tickets)

- All tickets will be sold through the app gofan.com

- The mask ordinance put in place by the State of Alabama will be enforced

- Reserved seating has been sold but social distancing guidelines are being followed with empty seats between groups

- Home team fans and away team fans will have separate entrances

- Guidelines are in place via AHSAA regarding extra personnel on the field, including protocols for band

- Sidelines have been extended to the 10 yard line to allow social distancing among players

The Tigers finished last season with a 7-4 overall record, finishing third in Region 3-5A. They had a short postseason push after falling to Ramsay 34-12 in the first round.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Nationals-Braves postponed by rain, spoiling Pache’s debut

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The teams will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games on Sept. 4

Sports

REPORT: Two women claim Derrius Guice raped them at LSU

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mykal Vincent
Guice played on the football team from 2015-2017

Sports

Alabama will only allow 20 percent fan capacity at Bryant Denny

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
|
By WBRC Staff
Fans are also prohibited from tailgating on campus

Sports

Sports 6PM - August 18, 2020

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - August 18, 2020

Latest News

Sports

SEC releases guidelines for fan health and safety

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT
|
By Staff
Local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans may attend games.

Sports

Trio of Golden Eagles opt out of 2020 football season

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
All three of the players are upperclassmen

Sports

Sports 6pm - August 17, 2020

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
Sports 6pm - August 17, 2020

Sports

Full SEC football schedules for all 14 teams

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Full 2020 SEC football schedule for all 14 teams

Sports

Murray helps Nuggets hold off Jazz, Mitchell 135-125 in OT

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
Donovan Mitchell erupted for a Jazz playoff-record 57 points and the Nuggets beat Utah 135-125 on Monday in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Sports

MACJC changing name to MACCC

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Along with the name change, the MACCC held its inaugural media day that included ECCC head football coach Ken Karcher and quarterback Holman Edwards