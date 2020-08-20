Advertisement

East Jasper School District cancels fall athletics, activities

EJCSD Logo
EJCSD Logo(East Jasper Consolidated School District)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - East Jasper School District announced Thursday it’s canceling fall athletics and other activities due to COVID-19.

The board of education made the decision out of an abundance of caution. Superintendent Nadene Arrington called it a heart-wrenching conclusion that was not made lightly.

Arrington says the district remains committed to serving and promoting both the academic and extracurricular interests of all students, including pursuing potential college and scholarship opportunities.

She says the school board has approved its athletic/activity staff to develop a “Continuance of Practicing, Conditioning, and Scholarship Promotion Plan” that will allow students to continue to develop their skills and talents within a safe and controlled environment, under the watchful guidance of their coaches and directors, and in physical preparation for recruiting/scouting conversations and a possible spring season.

East Jasper is hopeful sports and activities can resume in the spring.

