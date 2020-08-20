G.V. Sonny Montgomery Chapter recognizes Teacher of the Year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A teacher at Lamar School was honored Thursday for her dedication to education and this community.

Cong. Michael Guest recognized Phyllis Skipper with the Air Force Association’s G.V. Sonny Montgomery Teacher of the Year Award for 2020. Skipper has been an educator for 42 years. She has been teaching at Lamar School for the last 32 years and continues to instruct students on math and engineering.

“She’s sent people out across this globe that are ambassadors on behalf of our state, ambassadors on behalf of the people of Meridian and Lauderdale County,” Guest said.

“I learn from my students every day. Not only do we teach them, it’s a cooperative venture in high school where they teach me things too,” Skipper explained. “I wouldn’t give anything for the job. I don’t know why everybody doesn’t want to be a teacher.”

On Thursday Skipper wore a bracelet that was given to her father while he was in the Army Air Corps. She says that connection makes the Teacher of the Year recognition so much more meaningful.

