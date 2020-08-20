Advertisement

Laurel police officers commended for saving man’s life

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Laurel police officers were commended by Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee this week for their role in saving a man's life.

"The next thing I know, I woke up in the hospital three days later and she told me everything that happened," Laurel resident Michael Dunn said.

Dunn doesn’t remember much about what happened to him on Aug. 6 when he went into cardiac arrest while working out at a local gym, but his wife Jill does.

"I see he's on the ground twitching, you know, foaming and purple," Jill said.

Jill says those around started helping her husband and performing CPR until police arrived.

“My training kicked in and I said, ‘Hey, let me get down here and do what I’ve got to do to try to save this man’s life,’” Lt. Mark Evans said.

Evans says he tried his all to get Dunn’s heart pumping again. He says Officer Brian Lilly then showed up to help.

“If it wasn’t for the training that we get periodically through the Laurel Police Department, you know, we wouldn’t have been able to help him,” Lilly said.

(L-R) Officer Brian Lilly and Lt. Mark Evans
(L-R) Officer Brian Lilly and Lt. Mark Evans(WDAM)

“Without them, I wouldn’t be here,” Dunn said.

Dunn says he had a defibrillator put in and overall, he’s in good health. He and Jill were in attendance as Evans and Lilly received a certificate of commendation for helping save his life.

"There are people alive right now because of what those officers did," Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.

“These officers went above and beyond their calling to save this man’s life,” Magee said.

Dunn thanks everyone who helped save his life. He says the community has been very helpful.

