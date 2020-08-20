Advertisement

Meridian educators discuss teaching during a pandemic

Phyllis Collier teaches students through Zoom.
Phyllis Collier teaches students through Zoom.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students in the Meridian Public School District recently resumed classes virtually.

Phyllis Collier has been teaching for 23 years but says she has never had to teach from a classroom with empty desks.

“It’s a change; you’re used to your students, or I would say your babies, coming in the front door,” said Collier. “You just want them here. You want that one on one.”

Collier said students enrolled in her first-grade class usually log onto Zoom around 8 a.m. Although the students are learning from a computer, Collier said there is some sense of normalcy in the routine, like story time and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Sandra Jones’ grandson is one of Collier’s seventeen students. She says she’s happy that virtual learning is an option but admits there are some challenges that come with it.

“It’s difficult to try to get them to be still, to pay attention. But we’re really glad that he’s able to use the internet virtual learning so they can stay in touch with their schooling in a class during this time,” said Jones.

Students in the district could physically return to class next month. Teacher assistant, Annice Horner, said she knows everything won’t be completely back to normal, but is looking forward to the day she can physically see her students.

“But now we have to do the new normal and learn to socialize by doing the air high fives and the elbow bumps and the arms wide open. You’ve just got to learn the new normal,” said Horner.

For now, students are expected to return to campus on September 8.

The district decided to implement virtual learning for the first month of school after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

