Mississippi applies for federal unemployment assistance program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many Mississippians are still out of work. President Trump signed a memo earlier this month making a lost wages assistance program available to states.

Mississippi had been waiting to see if it would work financially. When the state learned the money already being paid out would count as the required match from the state, it decided to move forward with requesting it.

Families like Kris Caraballo’s have been living with a lot of uncertainty since the $600 unemployment boost ended at the end of July.

“If we lose everything we have, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” said Caraballo, who has been out of work since April. “I mean, I’m holding back tears. I’m sorry this is hard.”

“It’s hard on him. It’s hard on me,” said Tiffany Woods, whose husband has been out of work for months. “He feels like he’s failing as a husband, as a father. He can’t provide for us.”

Caraballo was laid off indefinitely but was told his job would be there once COVID-19 concerns subsided. He’s been picking up odd jobs till then but says it isn’t cutting it.

“230 dollars is formula, diaper wipes, no light bill, I mean, no rent. It don’t cover everything it has to cover for us to survive. Our lights are very close to being off and our landlord wants us out,” said Caraballo.

But the state’s maximum benefits of $235 will likely soon be supplemented with an added $300 from the feds.

“We’re announcing today that I have directed Employment Security to apply which we anticipate we’ll be approved,” said Gov. Tate Reeves at his news conference about COVID-19 in the state.

Reeves cautions this added money can’t become a crutch.

“These benefits will run out,” he said. “We don’t know exactly when at this time but there is a maximum amount of money that the administration can legally spend on this additional assistance.”

It’s the announcement the Caraballos had been waiting for. The boost won’t cover all their expenses but they believe they can get by while figuring out what’s next.

Reeves says if the state is approved for the program, it will take a few weeks to get the computer system re-calibrated but those who qualify will get this benefit back paid to August 1.

