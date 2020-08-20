Progress made in Clarke Co. storm cleanup

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been months since several tornadoes ripped through Clarke County leaving behind a path of destruction and a lot of debris.

The streets of Clarke County look entirely different than they did right after recent tornadoes earlier this year.

“The county crews have picked up and removed the debris from the right of way,” EMA Director Eddie Ivy said.

With winds up to 135 mph, February’s EF-2 tornado brought down numerous trees and powerlines in the town of Enterprise. Other tornadoes struck the county not long after with one taking place on Easter Sunday. A church and several homes were damaged during that storm.

Clarke County hasn’t picked up the pieces alone. Surrounding counties came to help.

“We received mutual aid from Lamar, Lauderdale, Newton and Wayne counties. What that did was bring personnel, equipment and expertise to help speed the process up,” Ivy said.

There is more debris to be picked up. Ivy says those areas are primarily along state highways. MDOT is working on that. He also says people have been rebuilding and reinforcing.

“People are taking the time and the effort to have a safe room or shelter installed in your yard. We have seen a lot of that in recent months. But it really goes back to the basics of having a plan and having methods of receiving information,” Ivy explained.

Officials hope this experience will better prepare the community for whenever the next tornado touches down.

Clarke County is now seeking disaster reimbursement from FEMA.

