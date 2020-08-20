Advertisement

Progress made in Clarke Co. storm cleanup

Clarke County debris after tornado.
Clarke County debris after tornado.(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been months since several tornadoes ripped through Clarke County leaving behind a path of destruction and a lot of debris.

The streets of Clarke County look entirely different than they did right after recent tornadoes earlier this year.

“The county crews have picked up and removed the debris from the right of way,” EMA Director Eddie Ivy said.

With winds up to 135 mph, February’s EF-2 tornado brought down numerous trees and powerlines in the town of Enterprise. Other tornadoes struck the county not long after with one taking place on Easter Sunday. A church and several homes were damaged during that storm.

Clarke County hasn’t picked up the pieces alone. Surrounding counties came to help.

“We received mutual aid from Lamar, Lauderdale, Newton and Wayne counties. What that did was bring personnel, equipment and expertise to help speed the process up,” Ivy said.

There is more debris to be picked up. Ivy says those areas are primarily along state highways. MDOT is working on that. He also says people have been rebuilding and reinforcing.

“People are taking the time and the effort to have a safe room or shelter installed in your yard. We have seen a lot of that in recent months. But it really goes back to the basics of having a plan and having methods of receiving information,” Ivy explained.

Officials hope this experience will better prepare the community for whenever the next tornado touches down. 

Clarke County is now seeking disaster reimbursement from FEMA.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers treated to Kona Ice by MUNA Federal Credit Union

Updated: 2 hours ago
Teachers treated to Kona Ice by MUNA Federal Credit Union

News

Local event raises awareness for missing Meridian man, encourages other families

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local event raises awareness for missing Meridian man, encourages other families

WTOK

Showers and heavy storms likely Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
A few showers and thunderstorms formed Wednesday afternoon. That's that start of a trend of increasing showers and thunderstorms that will really build on Thursday and Friday.

State

Governor: Fewer people being tested for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Ann Jackson
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says testing is an important factor but it can't overcome dangerous behavior.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Miss. Band of Choctaw Indians, MSDH partner for COVID-19 testing days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sheila McLain
COVID-19 testing is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Silver Star parking garage.

Local

Crew continues work on WTOK tower

Updated: 5 hours ago
The tower crew hopes to have the new antenna installed by the end of the month.

News

Share your photos and video with us!

Updated: 5 hours ago
East Mississippi and West Alabama are busy places and there’s a lot of news in our communities. We have launched a new section of our website to help gather what’s going on in your community.

State

Chicago mayor partially blames Miss. for city’s illegal guns, Gov. Tate Reeves responds

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Digital
Reeves calls Lightfoot's assertion bizarre, pathetic

Health

Coronavirus in Alabama: Death toll at 1876

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 207,711 people have been tested and 13,795 positive cases have been reported.

Health

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 1,348 new cases, 36 new deaths reported

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Digital
An estimated 56,577 people have recovered from the virus.