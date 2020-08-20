Rain & storms become more likely on our Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Rain chances increase sharply as we close out the work week. Attention then turns to the two tropical waves in the Atlantic that could go into the Gulf of Mexico next week. We are waking up to temperatures in the upper-60s to low-70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies on our Thursday morning. We look to see periods of rain and storms on our Thursday, with the rainfall being locally heavy at times. This could lead to localized flash flooding, but no widespread concerns are expected. An isolated severe storm also can’t be ruled out this afternoon, with damaging winds as the only threat. Only threat as in there is tornado threat nor a hail threat for today. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees Thursday afternoon. We’ll see a chance of scattered showers and storms overnight, especially before midnight. Morning lows by Friday will be in the upper-60s.

Periods of rain and storms will continue on our Friday. Once again, localized flash flooding will be possible along with a chance of an isolated severe storm in the afternoon. Any storm that becomes severe will be because of the threat for 60 mph wind gusts. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper-80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper-80s. Morning lows will return to the low-70s on Sunday. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will return to the low-90s.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast for the next work week as attention turns to the tropics. We have a tropical wave in the southern Caribbean Sea that has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 2 to 5 days. This storm may threaten the western Gulf of Mexico next week. We also have Tropical Depression 13 out in the open Atlantic. The storm is likely to strengthen to at least a tropical storm over the next few days as it makes its way over the northern Caribbean Sea. This storm may eventually affect the eastern portions of the Gulf. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to the path and intensity of both storms, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast. Right now, I am calling for scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday, but we could be drier or wetter depending on the exact track of these systems.

