Advertisement

Rain & storms become more likely on our Thursday

Thursday Storms
Thursday Storms(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Rain chances increase sharply as we close out the work week. Attention then turns to the two tropical waves in the Atlantic that could go into the Gulf of Mexico next week. We are waking up to temperatures in the upper-60s to low-70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies on our Thursday morning. We look to see periods of rain and storms on our Thursday, with the rainfall being locally heavy at times. This could lead to localized flash flooding, but no widespread concerns are expected. An isolated severe storm also can’t be ruled out this afternoon, with damaging winds as the only threat. Only threat as in there is tornado threat nor a hail threat for today. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees Thursday afternoon. We’ll see a chance of scattered showers and storms overnight, especially before midnight. Morning lows by Friday will be in the upper-60s.

Periods of rain and storms will continue on our Friday. Once again, localized flash flooding will be possible along with a chance of an isolated severe storm in the afternoon. Any storm that becomes severe will be because of the threat for 60 mph wind gusts. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper-80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper-80s. Morning lows will return to the low-70s on Sunday. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will return to the low-90s.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast for the next work week as attention turns to the tropics. We have a tropical wave in the southern Caribbean Sea that has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 2 to 5 days. This storm may threaten the western Gulf of Mexico next week. We also have Tropical Depression 13 out in the open Atlantic. The storm is likely to strengthen to at least a tropical storm over the next few days as it makes its way over the northern Caribbean Sea. This storm may eventually affect the eastern portions of the Gulf. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to the path and intensity of both storms, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast. Right now, I am calling for scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday, but we could be drier or wetter depending on the exact track of these systems.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - August 19, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Weather - August 19, 2020

WTOK

Showers and heavy storms likely Thursday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
A few showers and thunderstorms formed Wednesday afternoon. That's that start of a trend of increasing showers and thunderstorms that will really build on Thursday and Friday.

Weather

A few storms possible Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Storm chances will increase over the next couple of days as the humidity factor slowly rebounds back to where it usually is for this time of year.

WTOK

Showers and storms increasing the rest of this week

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Moisture will begin returning on Wednesday, and the chance for rain will grow more and more through Friday.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - August 18, 2020

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT
Weather - August 18, 2020

Weather

Only a stray shower possible Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT
Humidity will decrease for our day on Tuesday, but will slowly increase again as we close out the work week and head into the weekend. Rain chances will start to noticeably increase starting on Thursday.

Forecast

Humidity lessens for Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Tuesday, with only a chance of stray showers north of I-20.

Weather

A few showers in store for Monday

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
After some more shower chances on our Monday, rain chances and the humidity will decrease for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will increase once again as we close out the work week.

Forecast

Temperatures will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s this week as a cold front drops our temperatures down a few degrees.

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than normal this time of year due to a cold front moving into the area. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but the rest of the week we will see higher chances for rain and temperatures in the upper 80's.

WTOK

Cold front could bring a few Sunday showers

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
New data on Saturday shows an increased potential for showers on Sunday, but still, not everyone will actually get rain.