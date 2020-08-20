Advertisement

Rep. Terri Sewell says virtual convention still served as a necessary unifier

By Peter Zampa
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It is the final night of the Democratic National Convention and Rep.Terri Sewell (D-AL) says despite the virtual nature of the week, the party is together.

It was a week of virtual meetings and speeches for Sewell who is serving as a delegate. She was also the face of Alabama for the roll call vote. 

Sewell says despite not being at the convention in person, she has enjoyed the experience, taking part in the festivities in Selma, AL alongside her mother who is also a delegate. Sewell says she thinks the party has done a good job of contrasting the leadership of the nominee Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

With differing factions in the Democratic Party, leaders are hoping to unite behind Biden as the sprint toward the general election begins. Sewell thinks this convention, though virtual, served as a good unifier. 

“Moderates and progressives working together on behalf of our party to put on this convention has been one great way for us to work together,” said Sewell. “The fact that Biden has really tried to incorporate parts of plans from other presidential candidates, Democratic presidential candidates, shows his willingness to listen.”

Biden gives his acceptance speech Thursday night from Wilmington, Delaware. The Republicans hold their convention next week.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
U.S Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Politics

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

State

Flag Commission selects top 5 designs; final vote scheduled for September

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT
|
By Josh Carter
The commission's final choice will be put to a vote in the November elections.

Latest News

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

State

Flag Commission to choose 5 designs for new state flag

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
The commission meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday to narrow the choices to five.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

State

Mississippi Flag Commission narrows flag designs to nine

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Justin Dixon
Commissioners will allow public comment and a non-binding poll.

Politics

Sen. Doug Jones to speak at Democratic National Convention

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By WSFA Staff
The Alabama Democrat will give brief remarks on Monday, the first of the 4-day event.