Rep. Terri Sewell says virtual convention still served as a necessary unifier

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It is the final night of the Democratic National Convention and Rep.Terri Sewell (D-AL) says despite the virtual nature of the week, the party is together.

It was a week of virtual meetings and speeches for Sewell who is serving as a delegate. She was also the face of Alabama for the roll call vote.

Sewell says despite not being at the convention in person, she has enjoyed the experience, taking part in the festivities in Selma, AL alongside her mother who is also a delegate. Sewell says she thinks the party has done a good job of contrasting the leadership of the nominee Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

With differing factions in the Democratic Party, leaders are hoping to unite behind Biden as the sprint toward the general election begins. Sewell thinks this convention, though virtual, served as a good unifier.

“Moderates and progressives working together on behalf of our party to put on this convention has been one great way for us to work together,” said Sewell. “The fact that Biden has really tried to incorporate parts of plans from other presidential candidates, Democratic presidential candidates, shows his willingness to listen.”

Biden gives his acceptance speech Thursday night from Wilmington, Delaware. The Republicans hold their convention next week.

