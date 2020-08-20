Advertisement

Republican Michael Guest reacts to Democratic National Convention

Rep. Michael Guest (R) - 3rd Congressional District
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Republican Cong. Michael Guest was in Meridian Thursday and weighed in on the Democratic National Convention.

“I know what’s going on in that convention is going to be trying to make sure the base of the Republican Party is energized going forward. I know there is going to be an outreach to undecided voters,” Guest explained.

Guest, who represents Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District, says he has not watched any of the convention. Guest says he doesn’t believe he’d agree with the Democrats’ message.

“I think that after the RNC next week we will really see this race for president begin to heat up. I think it will be a very close race and we won’t know until Election Day when all the ballots have been counted,” said Guest of the eventual outcome of the presidential race.

