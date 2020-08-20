Advertisement

Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., arrives with his wife Laura at the office of the Secretary of State to register as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press statement, Cassidy was notified Wednesday night that he’d been exposed to an individual with coronavirus. Cassidy was tested Thursday and received a positive result. According to the statement, Cassidy contacted his physician and is strictly adhering to all CDC recommendations, including quarantining for 14 days and notifying those with whom he may have come into contact.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” said Dr. Cassidy in the statement.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

