Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Thirteen formed over the Atlantic Ocean almost a thousand miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center indicates slow strengthening, and the system is expected to become Tropical Storm Laura by Thursday evening. By Friday evening, the system will pass very near, but just north of, the islands in the northeastern Caribbean Sea.

The Government of the Netherlands has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the islands of Saba and Saint Eustatius. More watches or warnings could be issued on Thursday.

On Saturday and Saturday night, slow strengthening is expected to continue as this system tracks very near the southern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands. A track across the southern tip of Florida is expected Sunday night and Monday morning before this system enters the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

From there, several possibilities open up. One possibility is this system turns toward the north and tracks toward the Florida Big Bend. Another possibility is it continues tracking northwestward and gradually turns toward the north. Exactly where the northward turn occurs will determine what influence or impact this system will have on East Mississippi and West Alabama.

All interests in the northern and eastern Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of this system. Make sure you update yourself daily with new information. This forecast can change, especially as new data is available.

For the northern Gulf Coast and the Southeastern U.S.

Be informed with new updates daily

Review hurricane preparedness plans and information to make sure you’re prepared

Make sure your supplies are fully stocked and ready; remember, this hurricane season is expected to be busy, so you may need it later if you don’t need it with this storm.

If you have friends or relatives on the Coast who have to evacuate, consider opening up your home to them if you are able. That frees up rooms for people who don’t have family or friends nearby. Right now, there are no evacuation orders or suggestions of evacuation. Evacuation will depend on the track and intensity of this system.

If you’re on the coast, check with your local Emergency Management and make sure you know the storm intensity limit for your area, especially based on storm surge. If you’re asked to evacuate, it’s for your safety. Please do so.

Tropical Depression Thirteen formed Wednesday evening, and it could become a tropical storm Thursday evening. (WTOK)

