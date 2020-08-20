Two more student-athletes test positive at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The University of Mississippi has identified two more coronavirus cases among their student-athletes after more than a dozen cases were reported Wednesday.

The school says there are now 15 student-athletes and one employee who have tested positive for the virus less than a week before the semester begins.

According to school officials, the cases were identified during a mass screening of student-athletes who were returning to campus. Ole Miss says 11 of the 15 student-athletes are on the same team and everyone who has the virus is in quarantine.

On Wednesday, the university said several other test results are pending. A volunteer contact tracing team has been created to track close contacts with anyone who has been affected.

Ole Miss begins the new school year Aug. 24.

