WATCH: Gov. Reeves issues limits on college stadiums

Capacity limited to 25% maximum, no tailgating
Gov. Tate Reeves(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves is briefing the state on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to watch.

Reeves released mandatory restrictions for college football attendance in the state. Southern Miss has a game in two weeks. The SEC starts Sept. 26.

“I know it’s a topic that we constantly get questions about. It’s something that’s been polarizing around the country. Some conferences have opted not to make any effort to play. Some states have not yet put out their plans,” said Reeves. “This is an effort, which we worked closely with the universities on, to set a floor. We took their joint recommendations, and with a little work we put this plan together. This is the minimum that each school is required to do this fall, to keep players and spectators safe while allowing college football to occur.”

These are the minimum standards that each college is expected to do to keep everyone safe and allow play to continue:

* Maximum capacity in the bowl is limited to 25% and groups of people not in the same household must stay at least 6 feet apart

* There are limits also on club areas and suites

* Masks are required for attendees over the age of 6 as they evter/exit and throughout the stadium, unless they are seated. Masks are strongly encouraged while seated.

* Elevator occupancy is limited to no more than five people

* Sanitizer stations must be located throughout the stadium

* Individuals allowed on the sidelines are limited to those essential for the game.

* Concession stands are open, though grab-n-go food and drink options are strongly encouraged.

* All transactions should be contactless and touchless, such as mobile ticketing and cashless concessions.

* All gates must be open to avoid clustering of people

* No gameday social gatherings, rallies or tailgates outside the stadium

“I know this is no fun, but it’s better than other states with no football,” said Reeves.

You may view the full list of measures in the text version of Executive Order No. 1519 here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

