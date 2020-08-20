Wednesday night fire damages mobile home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No one was injured during a fire around 9:30 Wednesday night in Meridian.

Meridian firefighters were called to a mobile home park on Old Country Club Rd E near Highway 39.

When firefighters arrived there were flames coming from the home along with heavy smoke billowing from windows.

Firemen were able to extinguish the flames after about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

